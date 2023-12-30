Charles Schwab Trust Co Invests $253,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.