Charles Schwab Trust Co Invests $282,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $81.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.96. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.