Charles Schwab Trust Co Invests $287,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHIFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

IHI opened at $54.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

