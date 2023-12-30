Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases Shares of 4,383 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $811,000. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,425,000 after purchasing an additional 655,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

