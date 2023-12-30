Charles Schwab Trust Co Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,739 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,436,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 24,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 20,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,213.3% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 127,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after buying an additional 117,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 39.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $165.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

