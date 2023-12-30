Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAYU) Trading Up 18.3%

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAYU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 18.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.97. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Stock Up 18.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chavant Capital Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chavant Capital Acquisition stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAYU – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Chavant Capital Acquisition were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

