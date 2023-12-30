Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) is Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Chemed accounts for about 0.8% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chemed Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CHE opened at $584.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $574.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.49. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $481.99 and a 12-month high of $596.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $3,503,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,531 shares of company stock worth $13,596,105 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.