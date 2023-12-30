Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.47

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UNGet Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.47 and traded as high as C$8.55. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$8.49, with a volume of 176,190 shares trading hands.

CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.57.

The stock has a market cap of C$994.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

