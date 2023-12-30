Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.90

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.90 and traded as high as $50.38. Chemung Financial shares last traded at $50.17, with a volume of 9,795 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemung Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $235.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.46%.

Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 22,925.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

