China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Trading Up 67.4 %
Shares of CGA stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
