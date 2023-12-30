China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Up 67.4 %

Shares of CGA stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

