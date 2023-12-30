China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Up 8.0 %
CHNR opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88. China Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.40.
About China Natural Resources
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Natural Resources
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.