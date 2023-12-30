China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.58

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and traded as low as $28.42. China Resources Power shares last traded at $28.42, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

China Resources Power Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get China Resources Power alerts:

China Resources Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.9107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from China Resources Power’s previous dividend of $0.58.

China Resources Power Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.