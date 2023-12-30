Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Increased by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 1.0% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,188.19.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,677 shares of company stock worth $9,405,538. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $8.58 on Friday, reaching $2,286.96. The stock had a trading volume of 184,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,119. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,162.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,023.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,348.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.51 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

