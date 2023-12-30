Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Chorus Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHRYY remained flat at $23.93 on Friday. 214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.57. Chorus has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.
Chorus Company Profile
