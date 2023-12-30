Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHRYY remained flat at $23.93 on Friday. 214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.57. Chorus has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Chorus Company Profile

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and asymmetric digital subscriber line and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services, as well as solutions for transport and infrastructure.

