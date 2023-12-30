CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the November 30th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CHS Stock Performance

Shares of CHSCP stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.94. 17,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,292. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.99. CHS has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CHS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CHS

CHS Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCP Free Report ) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

