Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) is Bfsg LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for about 1.8% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $11,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,427,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 142,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $94.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.63 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.02.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

