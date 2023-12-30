Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,430,000 after buying an additional 1,866,932 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,470,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,517,000 after purchasing an additional 640,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,340,000 after purchasing an additional 177,290 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.56. 1,196,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,316. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.63 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

