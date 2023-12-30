Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 573.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.2 %

Citigroup stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,149,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,983,656. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

