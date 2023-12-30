Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,964 shares of company stock worth $9,121,999. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $174.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $179.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.61.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

