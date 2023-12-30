Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.16. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 116,505 shares changing hands.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.0597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 152.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 176,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 106,725 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 56.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 55.2% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 32,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the period.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

