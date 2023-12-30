CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 873601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

CMC Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

CMC Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and the Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.