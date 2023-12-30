CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Reduced by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at $1,402,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $210.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

