CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Raised to $64.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.09.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $65.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,470. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,660,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,753,000 after purchasing an additional 774,927 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,033,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,693,000 after purchasing an additional 467,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,031,000 after purchasing an additional 259,974 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

