Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Stock Price Up 2%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF)'s stock price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $204.10 and last traded at $198.50. Approximately 750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.61.

Cochlear Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.10.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

