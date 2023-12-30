Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RQI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.24. 540,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,128. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

