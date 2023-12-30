Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Purchased by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,891 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,571 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.8% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,787,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 783,212 shares of company stock worth $112,432,593 over the last ninety days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 6.7 %

Coinbase Global stock opened at $173.92 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $187.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.