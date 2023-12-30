Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,288,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,954,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,949,000 after acquiring an additional 130,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $79.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.20. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

