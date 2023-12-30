Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.12

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $30.91, with a volume of 23010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 96.33%. The firm had revenue of $136.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $659,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,174.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $435,915.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,258,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $659,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,174.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,473 shares of company stock worth $1,228,249 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,623,000 after acquiring an additional 266,330 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,425,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,603,000 after purchasing an additional 150,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,255 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,643,000 after buying an additional 82,526 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.