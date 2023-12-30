Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.47

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.37. Coloured Ties Capital shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Coloured Ties Capital Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.

Coloured Ties Capital Company Profile

Coloured Ties Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in equity, debt, and convertible securities in all sectors of the junior capital markets, which may be held for both long-term capital appreciation and shorter-term gains. It invests in companies in the junior resources and breakthrough and disruptive technologies.

