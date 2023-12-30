Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.89. Approximately 8,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 14,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $70.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 35,353 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 358.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 70,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,341 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the first quarter worth about $471,000.

About Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF

The Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of 60 emerging-market companies in consumer-oriented sectors. ECON was launched on Sep 14, 2010 and is managed by Columbia.

