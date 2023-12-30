Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $43.85. 13,695,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,988,338. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

