Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,354 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,695,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,988,338. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.48.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

