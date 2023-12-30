Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Comerica during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Comerica by 150.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 41.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,373,000 after purchasing an additional 292,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 48.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMA opened at $55.81 on Friday. Comerica has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $77.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.88 million. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

