CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $4.39 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COMM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $1.75 in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get CommScope alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CommScope

CommScope Stock Performance

COMM opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. CommScope has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $598.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommScope

In other CommScope news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 521,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,199.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 841,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,520.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 521,189 shares in the company, valued at $964,199.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 360,132 shares of company stock worth $590,599. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CommScope

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 146,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,655,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,580,000 after acquiring an additional 199,665 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 456,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.