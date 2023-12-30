Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.25

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.25 and traded as low as $14.75. Community Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 701 shares traded.
Community Investors Bancorp Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24.
Community Investors Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%.
About Community Investors Bancorp
Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
