Comparing Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) and Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) and Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Glaukos has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stevanato Group has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glaukos and Stevanato Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $282.86 million 13.71 -$99.19 million ($2.69) -29.55 Stevanato Group $1.04 billion 7.78 $150.51 million €0.59 ($0.65) 46.25

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stevanato Group has higher revenue and earnings than Glaukos. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stevanato Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

99.0% of Glaukos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Stevanato Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Glaukos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Stevanato Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Glaukos and Stevanato Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 0 2 8 0 2.80 Stevanato Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

Glaukos presently has a consensus price target of $87.30, suggesting a potential upside of 9.83%. Given Glaukos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Glaukos is more favorable than Stevanato Group.

Profitability

This table compares Glaukos and Stevanato Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -42.61% -20.82% -10.76% Stevanato Group 14.05% 14.87% 8.70%

Summary

Glaukos beats Stevanato Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite, an implantable device intended to reduce the intraocular pressure of the eye; and iDose TR, a targeted injectable implant based on its micro-scale device-platform that is designed to deliver therapeutic levels of medication. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo California.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Stevanato Holding S.R.L.

