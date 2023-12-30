Comparing SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) & Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SuperCom and Canaan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuperCom 0 0 0 0 N/A Canaan 0 0 2 0 3.00

Canaan has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 83.98%. Given Canaan’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canaan is more favorable than SuperCom.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

SuperCom has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SuperCom and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuperCom -9.79% 91.58% 9.26% Canaan -154.49% -69.41% -58.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of SuperCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of SuperCom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canaan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SuperCom and Canaan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuperCom $17.65 million 0.13 -$7.46 million ($0.51) -0.76 Canaan $634.88 million 0.64 $70.51 million ($2.01) -1.15

Canaan has higher revenue and earnings than SuperCom. Canaan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SuperCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canaan beats SuperCom on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. The company also provides PureRF, a solution based on RFID tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. Its PureRF suite includes PureRF Tags, Hands-Free Long-Range RFID Asset and Vehicle Tags, PureRF Readers, PureRF Activators, PureRF Initializer, House Arrest Monitoring System, PureRF RF Bracelet, PureCom RF Base Station, GOS Offender Tracking System, PureTrack, PureBeacon, PureMonitor Offender Electronic Monitoring Software, Inmate Monitoring System, DoorGuard, and Personnel Tag. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems. Further, it provides connectivity products and solutions comprising AVIDITY WBSac, BOLSTER WBSn, BreezeULTRA P6000, Arena controller, and BreezeNET B; cyber security strategic business unit products and solutions, which include Safend Encryptor, Safend Protector, Safend Inspector, Safend Discoverer, and SafeMobile; and wireless and RFID products include solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. It sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Canada, Mainland China, Thailand, Sweden, and internationally. Canaan Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Singapore.

