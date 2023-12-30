ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,124 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $116.07 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $137.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

