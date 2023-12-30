Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Lowered by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 1.9% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.75. 741,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.87 and its 200 day moving average is $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.