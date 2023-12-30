Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,870.92

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2,870.92 and traded as high as C$3,309.93. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$3,285.60, with a volume of 15,969 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,300.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities set a C$3,250.00 price objective on Constellation Software and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3,316.67.

Constellation Software Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 99.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3,107.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$2,877.48.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$29.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$20.26 by C$9.57. The company had revenue of C$2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.92 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 104.5556986 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $1.388 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $5.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

Featured Stories

