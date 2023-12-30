Contrasting CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) & SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) and CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of SITE Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SITE Centers and CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $540.81 million 5.28 $168.72 million $0.41 33.24 CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than CT Real Estate Investment Trust.

This table compares SITE Centers and CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 17.64% 5.19% 2.41% CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SITE Centers and CT Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 1 2 0 2.67 CT Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

SITE Centers presently has a consensus target price of $14.13, indicating a potential upside of 3.63%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.96%. Given CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CT Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Summary

SITE Centers beats CT Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, is CT Real Estate Investment Trust's most significant tenant.

