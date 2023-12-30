Contrasting Dalata Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) and Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) and Dalata Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hilton Worldwide and Dalata Hotel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Worldwide 0 5 6 0 2.55 Dalata Hotel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $163.85, suggesting a potential downside of 10.02%. Given Hilton Worldwide’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hilton Worldwide is more favorable than Dalata Hotel Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Worldwide $8.77 billion 5.32 $1.26 billion $4.97 36.64 Dalata Hotel Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Hilton Worldwide and Dalata Hotel Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hilton Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Dalata Hotel Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Hilton Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Hilton Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hilton Worldwide and Dalata Hotel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Worldwide 13.13% -115.21% 10.70% Dalata Hotel Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hilton Worldwide beats Dalata Hotel Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations. The company operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including various Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants; Club Vitae health leisure clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee shop. In addition, the company engages in the financing, catering, hotel management, management, and property investment and holding activities. Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

