Contrasting Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) and Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qudian and Runway Growth Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian $83.73 million 5.66 -$52.48 million $0.39 5.23 Runway Growth Finance $108.55 million 4.71 $32.25 million $1.68 7.51

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Qudian. Qudian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Runway Growth Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Qudian has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

8.0% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Qudian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Qudian and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian 300.04% 5.57% 5.29% Runway Growth Finance 41.79% 13.68% 6.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Qudian and Runway Growth Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A Runway Growth Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50

Runway Growth Finance has a consensus target price of $13.35, indicating a potential upside of 5.78%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than Qudian.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats Qudian on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

