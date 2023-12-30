Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.10

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.10 and traded as low as C$13.00. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at C$13.05, with a volume of 4,214 shares changing hands.

Corby Spirit and Wine Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.10. The company has a market cap of C$317.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.35.

Corby Spirit and Wine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corby Spirit and Wine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corby Spirit and Wine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.