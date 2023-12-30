Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.60.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $660.08. 1,947,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,170. The firm has a market cap of $292.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $602.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $568.26. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

