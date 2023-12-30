Country Club Bank GFN Buys 6,840 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $248.94 and a 12 month high of $304.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $76.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.