Country Club Bank GFN Cuts Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CP stock opened at $79.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

