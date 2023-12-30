Country Club Bank GFN Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IWP opened at $104.46 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $105.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.