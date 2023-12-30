Country Club Bank GFN Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $367,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Linde by 107.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 346,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,116,000 after buying an additional 179,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $410.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $400.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

