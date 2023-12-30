Country Club Bank GFN Has $765,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,288,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,954,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,949,000 after buying an additional 130,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $79.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

